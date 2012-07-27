* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT * 2017 bond cut-off price seen at 100.19 rupees; yld 8.0200 pct * 2022 bond cut-off price seen at 100.17 rupees; yld 8.1222 pct * 2030 bond cut-off price seen at 104.60 rupees; yld 8.4695 pct * 2036 bond cut-off price seen at 97.61 rupees; yld 8.5654 pct MUMBAI, July 27 India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds at 100.17 rupees or a yield of 8.1222 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022, 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 20 billion of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. The 2017 bonds may fetch 100.19 rupees, or a yield of 8.0200 percent, and the 2030 bonds may be sold at 104.60 rupees, yielding 8.4695 percent. The 2036 bonds may be sold at 97.61 rupees, or a yield of 8.8654 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.17 rupees (8.1222 percent) Average forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.1248 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.21 rupees (8.1163 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1327 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : July 03, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.19 rupees (8.0200 percent) Average forecast : 100.18 rupees (8.0230 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.20 rupees (8.0175 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.0300 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.60 rupees (8.4695 percent) Average forecast : 104.60 rupees (8.4695 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.75 rupees (8.4538 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.40 rupees (8.4904 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 30, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.61 rupees (8.5654 percent) Average forecast : 97.62 rupees (8.5635 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.85 rupees (8.5408 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.35 rupees (8.5912 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)