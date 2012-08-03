* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT * 2020 bond cut-off yield seen at 8.2890 pct * 2026 bond cut-off yield seen at 8.3902 pct * 2032 bond cut-off yield seen at 8.5775 pct * 2041 bond cut-off yield seen at 8.6652 pct MUMBAI, Aug 3 India may sell the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds at 8.3902 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds each. The 2020 bonds may fetch 99.45 rupees, or a yield of 8.2890 percent, and the 2032 bonds may be sold at 97.20 rupees, yielding 8.5775 percent. The 2041 bonds may be sold at 101.73 rupees, or a yield of 8.6652 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 09, 2026 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.50 rupees (8.3902 percent) Average forecast : 99.53 rupees (8.3871 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.3717 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.3927 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 06, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.2890 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 rupees (8.2852 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.2707 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.28 rupees (8.3202 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.20 rupees (8.5775 percent) Average forecast : 97.20 rupees (8.5775 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.5504 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.99 rupees (8.6004 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 6, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.73 rupees (8.6652 percent) Average forecast : 101.74 rupees (8.6634 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.95 rupees (8.6442 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.60 rupees (8.6768 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)