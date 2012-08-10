* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. * Results due post noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.16 pct * Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.14 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.54 pct * Cut-off yield for 2036 federal bond forecast at 8.60 pct MUMBAI, Aug 10 India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.89 rupees yielding 8.1637 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds. India will also sell 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. The 2017 bonds may fetch 99.70 rupees or a yield of 8.1421 percent, and the 2030 bonds may be sold at 103.90 rupees or a yield of 8.5426 percent, the poll showed. The 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 97.30 rupees, yielding 8.5962 percent, the poll highlighted. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.89 rupees (8.1637 percent) Average forecast : 99.93 rupees (8.1582 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.03 rupees (8.1428 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.84 rupees (8.1712 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.1421 percent) Average forecast : 99.71 rupees (8.1401 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.77 rupees (8.1245 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.66 rupees (8.1522 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.90 rupees (8.5426 percent) Average forecast : 103.87 rupees (8.5453 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.10 rupees (8.5214 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.64 rupees (8.5701 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 13, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.30 rupees (8.5962 percent) Average forecast : 97.20 rupees (8.6069 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.50 rupees (8.5759 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.60 rupees (8.6677 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Rafael Nam)