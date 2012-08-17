* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due post noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.32 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.42 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 8.60 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.66 pct MUMBAI, Aug 17 India may sell the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 99.26 rupees yielding 8.3235 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. India will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. The 2026 bonds may fetch 99.26 rupees or a yield of 8.4195 percent, and the 2032 bonds may be sold at 97.04 rupees or a yield of 8.5959 percent, the poll showed. The 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 101.80 rupees, yielding 8.6579 percent, the poll highlighted. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.26 rupees (8.3235 percent) Average forecast : 99.25 rupees (8.3257 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.3069 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.20 rupees (8.3346 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.26 rupees (8.4195 percent) Average forecast : 99.28 rupees (8.4175 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.3922 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.15 rupees (8.4332 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.04 rupees (8.5959 percent) Average forecast : 97.01 rupees (8.5989 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.23 rupees (8.5747 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.60 rupees (8.6436 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 21, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.80 rupees (8.6579 percent) Average forecast : 101.76 rupees (8.6620 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.6301 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.40 rupees (8.6952 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan & Subhadip Sircar)