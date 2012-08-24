* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after 12 p.m. (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2017-Jul federal bond forecast at 8.21 pct * Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.23 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.57 pct * Cut-off yield for 2036 federal bond forecast at 8.60 pct MUMBAI, Aug 24 India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.46 rupees yielding 8.2284 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds. India will also sell 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. The 2017 bonds may fetch 99.45 rupees or a yield of 8.2067 percent, and the 2030 bonds may be sold at 103.64 rupees or a yield of 8.5697 percent, the poll showed. The 2036 bonds are likely to be sold at 97.26 rupees, yielding 8.6003 percent, the poll highlighted. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.46 rupees (8.2284 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 rupees (8.2273 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.2072 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.2450 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.45 rupees (8.2067 percent) Average forecast : 99.43 rupees (8.2105 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.47 rupees (8.2003 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.2309 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.64 rupees (8.5697 percent) Average forecast : 103.63 rupees (8.5705 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.90 rupees (8.5421 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.50 rupees (8.5846 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug. 27, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 97.26 rupees (8.6003 percent) Average forecast : 97.22 rupees (8.6047 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.40 rupees (8.5861 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.6268 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayan; Editing by Rafael Nam)