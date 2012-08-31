* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

* Results due later in the day

* Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.29 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.36 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 8.56 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.63 pct

MUMBAI, Aug 31 India may sell the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at a yield of 8.29 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 15 traders showed.

The government is selling a total of 150 billion rupees of bonds.

The poll was conducted before the release of April-June GDP numbers.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Sept. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.44 rupees (8.2901 percent) Average forecast : 99.46 rupees (8.2872 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.2698 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.3068 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9 2026 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Sept 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.74 rupees (8.3598 percent) Average forecast : 99.73 rupees (8.3616 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.83 rupees (8.3487 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.3833 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Sept. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 97.35 rupees (8.5613 percent) Average forecast : 97.26 rupees (8.5710 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.5504 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.5994 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Sept. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.6299 percent) Average forecast : 102.05 rupees (8.6349 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.32 rupees (8.6096 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.70 rupees (8.6671 percent)

