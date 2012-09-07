(Corrects fourth bullet point to say 2036 federal bond, not 2030) * WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due later in session * Cut-off yield for 2017-July federal bond forecast at 8.18 pct * Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.17 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.53 pct * Cut-off yield for 2036 federal bond forecast at 8.56 pct MUMBAI, Sept 7 India may sell the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.83 rupees yielding 8.1726 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 160 billion rupees of bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 10, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.54 rupees (8.1840 percent) Average forecast : 99.54 rupees (8.1840 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.1546 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.50 rupees (8.1929 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 10, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.83 rupees (8.1726 percent) Average forecast : 99.81 rupees (8.1762 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.83 rupees (8.1726 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.1922 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 10, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104 .06 rupees (8.5253 percent) Average forecast : 104.02 rupees (8.5289 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.15 rupees (8.5152 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.80 rupees (8.5523 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 10, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.68 rupees (8.5578 percent) Average forecast : 97.56 rupees (8.5696 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.75 rupees (8.5508 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.05 rupees (8.6218 percent) (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar)