* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after 12:00 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.26 pct * Cut-off yield for new 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.23 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 8.50 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.54 pct MUMBAI, Sept 21 India may sell the benchmark 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 99.58 rupees yielding 8.2641 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.58 rupees (8.2641 percent) Average forecast : 99.58 rupees (8.2641 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.2419 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.49 rupees (8.2808 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 13-year 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept. 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 8.23 percent Average forecast : 8.22 percent Highest Forecast : 8.26 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.19 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.90 rupees (8.5013 percent) Average forecast : 97.89 rupees (8.5020 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.20 rupees (8.4691 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.55 rupees (8.5392 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.10 rupees (8.5380 percent) Average forecast : 103.06 rupees (8.5421 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.30 rupees (8.5198 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.65 rupees (8.5791 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)