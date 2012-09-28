* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due post noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for July 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.17 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.24 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.44 pct * Cut-off yield for 2036 federal bond forecast at 8.51 pct MUMBAI, Sept 28 India may sell the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in July 2017 at 99.61 rupees yielding 8.1654 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds in the last auction of the fiscal first half that ends in September. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 03, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 1, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.61 rupees (8.1654 percent) Average forecast : 99.61 rupees (8.1654 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.1499 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (8.1809 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct July 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 1, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.68 rupees (8.2439 percent) Average forecast : 100.69 rupees (8.2428 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.77 rupees (8.2329 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.55 rupees (8.2598 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 1, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.83 rupees (8.4438 percent) Average forecast : 104.79 rupees (8.4471 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.95 rupees (8.4307 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.48 rupees (8.4800 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 1, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.20 rupees (8.5058 percent) Average forecast : 98.21 rupees (8.5047 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.45 rupees (8.4808 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.06 rupees (8.5199 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat; & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)