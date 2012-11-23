* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.25 pct * Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.34 pct * Cut-off yield on 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.46 pct MUMBAI, Nov 23 India may sell the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 99.65 rupees yielding 8.2527 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds, including 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 26, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 99.65 rupees (8.2527 percent) Average forecast : 99.66 rupees (8.2510 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.2433 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.2621 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 26, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 98.87 rupees (8.3427 percent) Average forecast : 98.87 rupees (8.3427 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.95 rupees (8.3324 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.3518 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 26, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 103.95 rupees (8.4620 percent) Average forecast : 103.90 rupees (8.4661 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.15 rupees (8.4440 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.55 rupees (8.4981 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)