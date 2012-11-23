US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 23 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of t-bills on Nov. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
New Delhi will sell 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the central bank said.
($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)