MUMBAI Nov 23 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of t-bills on Nov. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

New Delhi will sell 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the central bank said.

($1 = 55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)