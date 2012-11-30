* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2017-July federal bond forecast at 8.15 pct * Cut-off yield on 2026 federal bond forecast at 8.28 pct * Cut-off yield on 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.39 pct MUMBAI, Nov 30 India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.35 rupees yielding 8.2849 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds, including 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 percent July 2017 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The poll was conducted before the release of GDP data. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct-July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.68 rupees (8.1521 percent) Average forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.1537 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.72 rupees (8.1414 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.61 rupees (8.1707 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 09, 2026 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.2849 percent) Average forecast : 100.33 rupees (8.2870 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.44 rupees (8.2738 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.23 rupees (8.2998 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 3, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 105.35 rupees (8.3888 percent) Average forecast : 105.32 rupees (8.3924 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.40 rupees (8.3835 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.15 rupees (8.4097 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan & Neha Dasgupta)