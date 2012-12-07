* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
* Results due after noon (0630 GMT
* Cut-off on new 8-year federal bond forecast at 8.12 pct
* Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.24 pct
* Cut-off yield on 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.41 pct
MUMBAI, Dec 7 India may sell the 8.20 percent
bonds maturing in 2025 at 99.67 rupees yielding 8.2396 percent
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
India will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds, including 60
billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, 40 billion rupees of
a new 8-year bond, and 20 billion rupees of the 8.83 percent
2041 bonds.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 8-year 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Yield-based auction
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 10, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 8.12 pct
Average forecast : 8.129 pct
Highest Forecast : 8.18 pct
Lowest Forecast : 8.10 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 10, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.2396 percent)
Average forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.2396 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.2358 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.2486 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 10, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 104.54 rupees (8.4096 percent)
Average forecast : 104.52 rupees (8.4110 percent)
Highest Forecast : 104.60 rupees (8.4042 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 104.40 rupees (8.4221 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan)