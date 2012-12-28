* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2020 federal bond seen at 8.09 pct * Cut-off yld on 2025 federal bond seen at 8.19 pct * Cut-off yld on new 30-year federal bond seen at 8.30 pct MUMBAI, Dec 28 India may sell the 8.12 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 100.17 rupees, yielding 8.0896 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds and a new 30-year bond. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.17 rupees (8.0896 percent) Average forecast : 100.17 rupees (8.0896 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.23 rupees (8.0788 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.14 rupees (8.0943 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.05 rupees (8.1910 percent) Average forecast : 100.06 rupees (8.1899 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1846 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.02 rupees (8.1950 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 30-year bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 8.30 percent Average forecast : 8.3050 percent Highest Forecast (yld) : 8.32 percent Lowest Forecast (yld) : 8.30 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)