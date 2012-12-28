* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
* Results due after noon (0630 GMT
* Cut-off yld on 2020 federal bond seen at 8.09 pct
* Cut-off yld on 2025 federal bond seen at 8.19 pct
* Cut-off yld on new 30-year federal bond seen at 8.30 pct
MUMBAI, Dec 28 India may sell the 8.12 percent
bonds maturing in 2020 at 100.17 rupees, yielding 8.0896
percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders
showed.
India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds
and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds and a new
30-year bond.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 100.17 rupees (8.0896 percent)
Average forecast : 100.17 rupees (8.0896 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.23 rupees (8.0788 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.14 rupees (8.0943 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 100.05 rupees (8.1910 percent)
Average forecast : 100.06 rupees (8.1899 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1846 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.02 rupees (8.1950 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 30-year bond
Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 31, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 8.30 percent
Average forecast : 8.3050 percent
Highest Forecast (yld) : 8.32 percent
Lowest Forecast (yld) : 8.30 percent
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury & Subhadip Sircar; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)