MUMBAI Dec 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday a federal bond auction for 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) scheduled in the week ending Jan. 4 has been shifted to the week ending Feb. 22.

On review of the government's cash position, it has been decided to shift the auction, the central bank said in a statement.

($1=55 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)