* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2026 bond seen at 7.91 pct * Cut-off yld on 2017-July bond seen at 7.82 pct * Cut-off yld on 2030 bond seen at 8.00 pct MUMBAI, Jan 18 India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 103.45 rupees, yielding 7.9084 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 pct 2017-July bonds and 8.97 pct 2030 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 21, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.91 rupees (7.8220 percent) Average forecast : 100.91 rupees (7.8218 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.95 rupees (7.8113 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.87 rupees (7.8328 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 09, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan 21, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.45 rupees (7.9084 percent) Average forecast : 103.46 rupees (7.9076 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.57 rupees (7.8941 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.32 rupees (7.9239 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 21, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 109.16 rupees (7.9964 percent) Average forecast : 109.18 rupees (7.9947 percent) Highest Forecast : 109.30 rupees (7.9825 percent) Lowest Forecast : 109.10 rupees (8.0024 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta)