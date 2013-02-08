* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2022 bond seen at 7.87 pct * Cut-off yld on July 2017 bond seen at 7.87 pct * Cut-off yld on 2030 bond seen at 8.06 pct MUMBAI, Feb 8 India may sell the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 101.80 rupees, yielding 7.8714 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.07 pct July 2017 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 11, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 100.70 rupees (7.8749 percent) Average forecast : 100.69 rupees (7.8767 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.75 rupees (7.8613 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.64 rupees (7.8913 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb 11, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 101.80 rupees (7.8714 percent) Average forecast : 101.77 rupees (7.8753 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.85 rupees (7.8639 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.60 rupees (7.9018 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 11, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 108.50 rupees (8.0607 percent) Average forecast : 108.44 rupees (8.0667 percent) Highest Forecast : 108.55 rupees (8.0557 percent) Lowest Forecast : 108.31 rupees (8.0798 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)