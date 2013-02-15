* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2025 bond seen at 7.91 pct * Cut-off yld on 2020 bond seen at 7.86 pct * Cut-off yld on 2042 bond seen at 8.02 pct MUMBAI, Feb 15 India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 102.29 rupees, yielding 7.9080 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.50 rupees (7.8562 percent) Average forecast : 101.52 rupees (7.8530 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.65 rupees (7.8305 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.48 rupees (7.8597 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.29 rupees (7.9080 percent) Average forecast : 102.29 rupees (7.9080 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.32 rupees (7.9043 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.20 rupees (7.9192 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.17 rupees (8.0194 percent) Average forecast : 103.19 rupees (8.0179 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.35 rupees (8.0040 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.10 rupees (8.0254 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan & Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)