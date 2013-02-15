* WHAT: Indian government bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon
* Results due after noon (0630 GMT
* Cut-off yld on 2025 bond seen at 7.91 pct
* Cut-off yld on 2020 bond seen at 7.86 pct
* Cut-off yld on 2042 bond seen at 8.02 pct
MUMBAI, Feb 15 India may sell the 8.20 percent
bonds maturing in 2025 at 102.29 rupees, yielding 7.9080
percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders
showed.
India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds
and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds and 8.30
percent 2042 bonds.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 101.50 rupees (7.8562 percent)
Average forecast : 101.52 rupees (7.8530 percent)
Highest Forecast : 101.65 rupees (7.8305 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.48 rupees (7.8597 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb 18, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 102.29 rupees (7.9080 percent)
Average forecast : 102.29 rupees (7.9080 percent)
Highest Forecast : 102.32 rupees (7.9043 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 102.20 rupees (7.9192 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Feb. 18, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 103.17 rupees (8.0194 percent)
Average forecast : 103.19 rupees (8.0179 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.35 rupees (8.0040 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.10 rupees (8.0254 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan & Neha
Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)