* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.68 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 government bond seen at 7.61 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.82 pct * Cut-off yield for 2035 government bond seen at 7.82 pct MUMBAI, July 12 India may sell the 8.33 percent bond maturing in 2026 at 105.85 rupees, yielding 7.6125 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, and 7.40 percent 2035 bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.46 (7.6761 percent) Average forecast : 102.46 (7.6761 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.60 (7.6513 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.35 (7.6955 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 105.85 rupees (7.6125 percent) Average forecast : 105.81 rupees (7.6170 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.95 rupees (7.6007 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.60 rupees (7.6420 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.95 rupees (7.8155 percent) Average forecast : 104.92 rupees (7.8184 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.30 rupees (7.7812 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.50 rupees (7.8598 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.40 pct 2035 bond Maturity date : Sept. 9, 2035 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.60 rupees (7.8196 percent) Average forecast : 95.60 rupees (7.8196 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.30 rupees (7.7507 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.95 rupees (7.8843 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan & Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)