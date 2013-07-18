* WHAT: RBI bond sale via open market operations * WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for July 2017 bond forecast at 8.50 pct * Cut-off yield for 2022 bond forecast at 8.23 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 bond forecast at 8.25 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 bond forecast at 8.55 pct MUMBAI, July 18 India's central bank may sell the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.50 rupees and a yield of 8.2282 percent at an open market operation (OMO) auction on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The Reserve Bank of India is due to sell 120 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) via open market operations as part of its three-prong plan unveiled late on Monday to drain cash from the market to support rupee, which has lost nearly 10 percent against the dollar since the start of May. The RBI's bond sale will consist of the 8.07 percent July 2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. Dealers expect yields to come in above 3-6 bps above market levels with almost all expecting some rejection of bids by the central bank on back of higher yields demanded. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : July 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 98.57 rupees (8.5012 percent) Average forecast : 98.51 rupees (8.5209 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.86 rupees (8.4128 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.00 rupees (8.6760 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : July 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.50 rupees (8.2282 percent) Average forecast : 99.39 rupees (8.2453 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.97 rupees (8.1526 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.75 rupees (8.3497 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : July 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.60 rupees (8.2532 percent) Average forecast : 100.58 rupees (8.2559 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.23 rupees (8.1739 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.83 rupees (8.3511 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : December 5, 2030 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : July 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.72 rupees (8.5531 percent) Average forecast : 103.89 rupees (8.5352 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.10 rupees (8.4048 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.20 rupees (8.6097 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)