* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 8.17 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.06 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 8.50 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 8.51 pct MUMBAI, July 19 India may sell the benchmark 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 93.93 rupees, yielding 8.0645 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. All traders expect some devolvement in at least one or two of the bonds, with more expecting devolvement in the shorter-end bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 95.90 (8.1708 percent) Average forecast : 95.72 (8.2111 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.17 (8.1105 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.90 (8.3959 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 93.93 rupees (8.0645 percent) Average forecast : 93.89 rupees (8.0697 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.20 rupees (8.0219 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.60 rupees (8.1151 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.00 rupees (8.4950 percent) Average forecast : 98.31 rupees (8.4614 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.3110 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.65 rupees (8.5334 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.72 rupees (8.5119 percent) Average forecast : 97.80 rupees (8.5041 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.35 rupees (8.4520 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.40 rupees (8.5419 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)