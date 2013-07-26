* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2015 government bond seen at 9.00 pct * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 8.65 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 government bond seen at 8.44 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 8.57 pct MUMBAI, July 26 India may sell the 8.20 percent bond maturing in 2025 at 98.15 rupees, yielding 8.4440 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 70 billion rupees of the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 8.32 percent 2032 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 7.38 percent 2015 bonds. Most dealers expect the bonds to be fully sold. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.38 pct 2015 bond Maturity date : Sept 3, 2015 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 29, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.95 (9.0036 percent) Average forecast : 96.93 (9.0161 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.45 (8.7321 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.22 (9.4033 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 29, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.13 rupees (8.6519 percent) Average forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.6474 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.40 rupees (8.6008 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.90 rupees (8.6956 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept. 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 29, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.15 rupees (8.4440 percent) Average forecast : 98.19 rupees (8.4389 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.63 rupees (8.3795 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.95 rupees (8.4710 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 29, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.65 rupees (8.5725 percent) Average forecast : 97.78 rupees (8.5588 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.40 rupees (8.4909 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.40 rupees (8.6000 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)