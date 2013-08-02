* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 8.65 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.15 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 8.66 pct * Cut-off yield for 2035 government bond seen at 8.63 pct MUMBAI, Aug 2 India may sell the benchmark 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 93.40 rupees, yielding 8.1487 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 70 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 7.40 percent 2035 bonds. Some dealers expected devolvement in the longer-tenure bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 5, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.80 (8.6531 percent) Average forecast : 93.74 (8.6663 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.80 (8.6531 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.60 (8.6993 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 5, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.1487 percent) Average forecast : 93.34 rupees (8.1589 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.50 rupees (8.1330 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.10 rupees (8.1958 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 5, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.54 rupees (8.6583 percent) Average forecast : 96.63 rupees (8.6475 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.5951 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.20 rupees (8.6960 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.40 pct 2035 bond Maturity date : Sept. 9, 2035 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 5, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 87.08 rupees (8.6253 percent) Average forecast : 87.21 rupees (8.6111 percent) Highest Forecast : 88.25 rupees (8.5015 percent) Lowest Forecast : 86.34 rupees (8.7040 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan and Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)