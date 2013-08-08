* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Thursday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 8.71 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 government bond seen at 8.70 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 8.76 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 8.78 pct MUMBAI, Aug 8 India may sell the 8.33 percent bond maturing in 2026 at 97.15 rupees, yielding 8.7001 percent, at an auction on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. --------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 12, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.85 (8.7078 percent) Average forecast : 96.82 (8.7124 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.90 (8.6973 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.67 (8.7413 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 12, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.7001 percent) Average forecast : 97.15 rupees (8.7001 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.30 rupees (8.6801 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.7201 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 12, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.00 rupees (8.7555 percent) Average forecast : 96.02 rupees (8.7532 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.70 rupees (8.6772 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.20 rupees (8.8460 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 12, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.00 rupees (8.7756 percent) Average forecast : 95.23 rupees (8.7531 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.45 rupees (8.6329 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.25 rupees (8.8507 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)