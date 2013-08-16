* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 9.15 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.70 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 9.16 pct * Cut-off yield for 2035 government bond seen at 9.16 pct MUMBAI, Aug 16 India may sell the benchmark 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 89.97 rupees, yielding 8.7040 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 7.40 percent 2035 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds. Almost all dealers polled expected devolvement in at least one of the papers at the auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 12 basis points to 8.62 percent on Friday from its previous close after U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 91.70 (9.1544 percent) Average forecast : 91.66 (9.1630 percent) Highest Forecast : 91.92 (9.1020 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.37 (9.2334 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 89.97 rupees (8.7040 percent) Average forecast : 90.10 rupees (8.6827 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.40 rupees (8.6332 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.97 rupees (8.7040 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.25 rupees (9.1570 percent) Average forecast : 92.21 rupees (9.1615 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.70 rupees (9.1031 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.63 rupees (9.2320 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.40 pct 2035 bond Maturity date : Sept. 9, 2035 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 19, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 83.45 rupees (9.1591 percent) Average forecast : 83.37 rupees (9.1689 percent) Highest Forecast : 83.90 rupees (9.1042 percent) Lowest Forecast : 82.70 rupees (9.2517 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)