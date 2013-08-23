* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 8.88 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 government bond seen at 8.80 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 8.95 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 8.94 pct MUMBAI, Aug 23 India may sell the 8.20 percent bond maturing in 2025 at 95.55 rupees, yielding 8.8042 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. --------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.98 (8.8777 percent) Average forecast : 95.93 (8.8868 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.20 (8.8341 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.33 (9.0034 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.55 rupees (8.8042 percent) Average forecast : 95.63 rupees (8.7932 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.05 rupees (8.7342 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.20 rupees (8.8534 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.27 rupees (8.9525 percent) Average forecast : 94.40 rupees (8.9381 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.30 rupees (8.8344 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.80 rupees (9.0071 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Aug 26, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.41 rupees (8.9361 percent) Average forecast : 93.49 rupees (8.9279 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.45 rupees (8.8304 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.77 rupees (9.0021 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)