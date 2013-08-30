* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due afternoon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 9.40 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 8.91 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 9.28 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 government bond seen at 9.30 pct MUMBAI, Aug 30 India may sell the 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 88.75 rupees, yielding 8.9116 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 70 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds. --------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.74 (9.3955 percent) Average forecast : 90.61 (9.4270 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.85 (9.3688 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.90 (9.6008 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 88.75 rupees (8.9116 percent) Average forecast : 88.74 rupees (8.9135 percent) Highest Forecast : 88.99 rupees (8.8713 percent) Lowest Forecast : 88.55 rupees (8.9454 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 91.28 rupees (9.2753 percent) Average forecast : 91.41 rupees (9.2590 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.56 rupees (9.1198 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.25 rupees (9.4018 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.30 rupees (9.3008 percent) Average forecast : 95.46 rupees (9.2849 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.76 rupees (9.1497 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.40 rupees (9.3960 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan & Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)