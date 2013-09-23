* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Monday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 12:30 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 federal bond forecast at 8.93 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 federal bond forecast at 8.70 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 9.20 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 9.20 pct MUMBAI, Sept 23 India may sell the 7.16 percent bonds maturing in 2023 at 90.05 rupees yielding 8.7018 percent at an auction on Monday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 2023 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.32 pct 2032 bonds and 8.30 pct 2042 bonds. The auction comes ahead of the announcement of the fiscal second half borrowing calendar later in the day. Dealers are waiting to see whether the government will include the 500 billion rupees debt switch as part of its borrowing. Seven out of 11 traders polled expect some devolvement at the auction. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 92.75 rupees (8.9281 percent) Average forecast : 92.72 rupees (8.9352 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.95 rupees (8.8804 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.45 rupees (8.9998 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 90.05 rupees (8.7018 percent) Average forecast : 90.05 rupees (8.7018 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.30 rupees (8.6604 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.75 rupees (8.7517 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 92.15 rupees (9.2024 percent) Average forecast : 92.15 rupees (9.2024 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.00 rupees (9.1012 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.75 rupees (9.2505 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 90.90 rupees (9.1997 percent) Average forecast : 90.88 rupees (9.2023 percent) Highest Forecast : 91.80 rupees (9.1038 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.40 rupees (9.2538 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)