* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 12:30 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 9.15 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 federal bond forecast at 9.23 pct * Cut-off yield for new 2030 federal bond forecast at 9.19 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 9.38 pct MUMBAI, Sept 27 India may sell the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 92.63 rupees yielding 9.2293 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 2027 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of the 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of a new 17-year bond. The auction is the last of the fiscal first half borrowing that ends in September. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.65 rupees (9.1471 percent) Average forecast : 94.66 rupees (9.1455 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.80 rupees (9.1172 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.50 rupees (9.1770 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.63 rupees (9.2293 percent) Average forecast : 92.68 rupees (9.2220 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.05 rupees (9.1717 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.50 rupees (9.2463 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 17-year 2030 bond Maturity date : Sept 30, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 9.19 percent Average forecast : 9.20 percent Highest Forecast : 9.30 percent Lowest Forecast : 9.15 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Sept. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.59 rupees (9.3762 percent) Average forecast : 94.54 rupees (9.3819 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.30 rupees (9.3012 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.40 rupees (9.5041 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)