* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 12:30 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 federal bond forecast at 8.75 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 federal bond forecast at 8.61 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 9.21 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 9.26 pct MUMBAI, Oct 4 India may sell the 7.16 percent bonds maturing in 2023 at 90.65 rupees yielding 8.6068 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 2023 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. The auction is the first of the fiscal second half borrowing that began in October. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.53 rupees (8.7509 percent) Average forecast : 93.51 rupees (8.7554 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.75 rupees (8.6988 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.32 rupees (8.8008 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.65 rupees (8.6068 percent) Average forecast : 90.59 rupees (8.6169 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.75 rupees (8.5903 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.40 rupees (8.6481 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.10 rupees (9.2088 percent) Average forecast : 92.07 rupees (9.2130 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.58 rupees (9.1514 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.35 rupees (9.2994 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.37 rupees (9.2573 percent) Average forecast : 90.35 rupees (9.2596 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.60 rupees (9.2323 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.00 rupees (9.2976 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)