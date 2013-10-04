* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon
* Results due after 12:30 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2019 federal bond forecast at 8.75 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2023 federal bond forecast at 8.61 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 9.21 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 9.26 pct
MUMBAI, Oct 4 India may sell the 7.16 percent
bonds maturing in 2023 at 90.65 rupees yielding 8.6068 percent
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 2023
bonds and 30 billion rupees each of the 7.28 percent 2019 bonds,
8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds.
The auction is the first of the fiscal second half borrowing
that began in October.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond
Maturity date : June 3, 2019
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 93.53 rupees (8.7509 percent)
Average forecast : 93.51 rupees (8.7554 percent)
Highest Forecast : 93.75 rupees (8.6988 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 93.32 rupees (8.8008 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond
Maturity date : May 20, 2023
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 90.65 rupees (8.6068 percent)
Average forecast : 90.59 rupees (8.6169 percent)
Highest Forecast : 90.75 rupees (8.5903 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 90.40 rupees (8.6481 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Aug 2, 2032
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 92.10 rupees (9.2088 percent)
Average forecast : 92.07 rupees (9.2130 percent)
Highest Forecast : 92.58 rupees (9.1514 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 91.35 rupees (9.2994 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Oct. 7, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 90.37 rupees (9.2573 percent)
Average forecast : 90.35 rupees (9.2596 percent)
Highest Forecast : 90.60 rupees (9.2323 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 90.00 rupees (9.2976 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by
Anand Basu)