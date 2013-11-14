* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.9229 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 federal bond forecast at 9.0615 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 9.1589 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 9.2978 pct MUMBAI, Nov 14 India may sell the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 93.89 rupees, yielding 9.0615 percent, at an auction on Thursday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 and 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent of 2041 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec. 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.85 rupees (8.9229 percent) Average forecast : 95.83 rupees (8.9275 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.91 rupees (8.9110 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.70 rupees (8.9528 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.89 rupees (9.0615 percent) Average forecast : 93.89 rupees (9.0615 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.10 rupees (9.0327 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.70 rupees (9.0863 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.20 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Sept. 30, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.33 rupees (9.1589 percent) Average forecast : 100.29 rupees (9.1640 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.65 rupees (9.1214 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.55 rupees (9.2508 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 18, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.35 rupees (9.2978 percent) Average forecast : 95.35 rupees (9.2978 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.60 rupees (9.2716 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.00 rupees (9.3346 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)