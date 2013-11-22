* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon
* Results due after 1 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2019 federal bond forecast at 8.9483 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2023 federal bond forecast at 8.80 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 9.2475 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 9.2996 pct
MUMBAI, Nov 22 India may sell the new 10-year
benchmark bond maturing in 2023 yielding 8.80 percent, at an
auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed.
The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion)
of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year
benchmark 2023 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent
2019 and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.32
percent 2032 bonds.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond
Maturity date : June 3, 2019
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 12
Median forecast : 92.85 rupees (8.9483 percent)
Average forecast : 92.84 rupees (8.9501 percent)
Highest Forecast : 93.05 rupees (8.8995 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 92.70 rupees (8.9850 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 10-year 2023 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 12
Median forecast : 8.80 percent
Average forecast : 8.80 percent
Highest Forecast : 8.85 percent
Lowest Forecast : 8.75 percent
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 12
Median forecast : 91.80 rupees (9.2475 percent)
Average forecast : 91.73 rupees (9.2558 percent)
Highest Forecast : 92.20 rupees (9.1993 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 91.45 rupees (9.2900 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 12
Median forecast : 90.00 rupees (9.2996 percent)
Average forecast : 90.19 rupees (9.2792 percent)
Highest Forecast : 90.65 rupees (9.2288 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 89.85 rupees (9.3160 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.9037 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Abhishek
Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)