* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 federal bond forecast at 8.9483 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 federal bond forecast at 8.80 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 9.2475 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 9.2996 pct MUMBAI, Nov 22 India may sell the new 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2023 yielding 8.80 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 92.85 rupees (8.9483 percent) Average forecast : 92.84 rupees (8.9501 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.05 rupees (8.8995 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.70 rupees (8.9850 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : New 10-year 2023 bond Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 8.80 percent Average forecast : 8.80 percent Highest Forecast : 8.85 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.75 percent ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 91.80 rupees (9.2475 percent) Average forecast : 91.73 rupees (9.2558 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.20 rupees (9.1993 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.45 rupees (9.2900 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 25, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 90.00 rupees (9.2996 percent) Average forecast : 90.19 rupees (9.2792 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.65 rupees (9.2288 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.85 rupees (9.3160 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.9037 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)