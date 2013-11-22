*India cbank says receives 129 bids for 110.76 bln rupees at 2019 bond auction *India cbank says accepts 32 bids for 29.98 bln rupees at 2019 bond auction *India cbank says partial allotment of 45.71 pct on 4 bids at 2019 bond auction *India cbank says accepts sole non-competitive bid for 20 mln rupees at 2019 bond auction