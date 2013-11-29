* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond forecast at 8.86 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 government bond forecast at 9.02 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond forecast at 9.07 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 government bond forecast at 9.17 pct MUMBAI, Nov 29 India may sell the 8.24 pct bond maturing in 2027 yielding 9.02 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds. It will sell 60 billion rupees of the 8.24 percent 2027 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2032 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.20 rupees (8.8571 percent) Average forecast : 96.20 rupees (8.8571 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.35 rupees (8.8277 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.05 rupees (8.8875 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.24 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2027 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 94.00 rupees (9.0239 percent) Average forecast : 94.09 rupees (9.0116 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.53 rupees (8.9517 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.80 rupees (9.0513 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.20 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Sept 30, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.05 rupees (9.0744 percent) Average forecast : 101.01 rupees (9.0794 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.26 rupees (9.0499 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.30 rupees (9.1620 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.59 rupees (9.1696 percent) Average forecast : 96.53 rupees (9.1756 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.85 rupees (9.1431 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.15 rupees (9.2151 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Archana Narayanan, Suvashree DeyChoudhury, and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)