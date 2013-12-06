* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond forecast at 8.82 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond forecast at 8.83 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond forecast at 9.25 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond forecast at 9.27 pct MUMBAI, Dec 6 India may sell the new 10-year government bond maturing in 2023 yielding 8.8305 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year 2023 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 and 20 billion rupees each of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 pct 2042 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8235 percent) Average forecast : 93.41 rupees (8.8223 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.45 rupees (8.8113 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8235 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.83 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.99 (8.8305 percent) Average forecast : 99.99 (8.8305 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.10(8.8137 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.85 (8.8519 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 91.80 rupees (9.2486 percent) Average forecast : 91.82 rupees (9.2462 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.00 rupees (9.2244 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.60 rupees (9.2729 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.28 rupees (9.2704 percent) Average forecast : 90.24 rupees (9.2742 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.55 rupees (9.2405 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.70 rupees (9.3334 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Subhadip Sircar & Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)