* WHAT: Indian government bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon
* Results due after 1 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond forecast at 8.82
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond forecast at 8.83
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond forecast at 9.25
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond forecast at 9.27
pct
MUMBAI, Dec 6 India may sell the new 10-year
government bond maturing in 2023 yielding 8.8305 percent, at an
auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion)
of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year 2023
bonds, 40 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 and 20 billion
rupees each of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 pct 2042 bonds.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond
Maturity date : June 3, 2019
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8235 percent)
Average forecast : 93.41 rupees (8.8223 percent)
Highest Forecast : 93.45 rupees (8.8113 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8235 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.83 pct 2023 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 99.99 (8.8305 percent)
Average forecast : 99.99 (8.8305 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.10(8.8137 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.85 (8.8519 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 91.80 rupees (9.2486 percent)
Average forecast : 91.82 rupees (9.2462 percent)
Highest Forecast : 92.00 rupees (9.2244 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 91.60 rupees (9.2729 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 9, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 90.28 rupees (9.2704 percent)
Average forecast : 90.24 rupees (9.2742 percent)
Highest Forecast : 90.55 rupees (9.2405 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 89.70 rupees (9.3334 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 61.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Subhadip Sircar & Neha
Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)