MUMBAI Dec 2 India's balance of payments deficit surged despite a sharp improvement in the current account deficit in the July-September quarter, primarily due to slowing capital inflows, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Monday.

India's balance of payments was at a deficit of $10.4 billion for the September quarter, compared with a $200 million deficit in the same period a year earlier.

India's current account deficit in the September quarter fell sharply to $5.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of GDP, from $21 billion, or 5 percent of GDP, a year earlier, as exports picked up and gold imports moderated, the RBI said.

India's trade deficit in the September quarter narrowed to $33.3 billion from $47.8 billion a year earlier, while the capital and financial account surplus fell to $5 billion from $20.8 billion year earlier, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Tony Munroe)