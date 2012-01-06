The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MUMBAI Indian companies must make provisions to meet obligations arising out of foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) liabilities, a senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official said, highlighting growing concerns about the ability of corporates to repay such debt.

"I would urge business and industry to fully provide domestic rupee/foreign currency resources to meet potential liability under FCCBs," V.K. Sharma, an executive director at Reserve Bank of India, said in Bangalore on Thursday, in views he said were personal.

More than two dozen companies on the BSE-500 index face FCCB redemption worth 330 billion rupees by the end of the next fiscal year in March 2013, according to research by Indian brokerage Edelweiss.

He also said businesses should borrow overseas only if they find long-term foreign currency borrowing cost lower, on a fully-hedged basis than comparable rupee borrowing costs.

Sharma said that companies should not be tempted by nominally low interest rates overseas and "rigorously" evaluate such borrowing options.

He said that companies must treat fixed rate long term funding as a risk-neutral strategy.

