MUMBAI Nov 25 India's federal government borrowed 158.49 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 13.22 billion rupees from the central bank in the Nov. 18 week, it added.

The federal government had borrowed 132.72 billion rupees from the central bank in the week to Nov. 11, while state governments had outstanding loans of 7.49 billion rupees in the same period. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)