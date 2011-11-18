MUMBAI Nov 18 India's federal government borrowed 132.72 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 7.49 billion rupees from the central bank in the Nov. 11 week, it added.

The federal government had borrowed 520.63 billion rupees from the central bank in the week to Nov. 4, while state governments had outstanding loans of 540 million rupees in the same period. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)