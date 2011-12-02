MUMBAI Dec 2 India's federal government borrowed 213.25 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Nov. 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 910 million rupees from the central bank in the Nov. 25 week, it added.

The federal government had borrowed 158.49 billion rupees from the central bank in the week to Nov. 18, while state governments had outstanding loans of 13.22 billion rupees in the same period. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)