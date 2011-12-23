MUMBAI Dec 23 India's federal government did not borrow any money from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 3.69 billion rupees ($69.8 million) from the central bank in the Dec. 16 week, the statement said.

The federal government borrowed 347.17 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 9, while state governments had outstanding loans of 2.90 billion rupees in the same period. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)