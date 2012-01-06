MUMBAI Jan 6 India's federal government borrowed 109.86 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement.

State governments borrowed 420 million rupees from the central bank in the Dec. 30 week.

The federal government did not borrow any money from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 23, while state governments had outstanding loans of 3.80 billion rupees in the same period. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)