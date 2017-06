MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's central bank on Thursday released the issuance calendar of government bonds for second half of 2012/13 fiscal year ending March. The government will borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) through bonds in the October-March period, in line with the budget estimate announced earlier this year. India vowed to stick to its planned borrowing for the year on Thursday, despite higher than expected spending on subsidies and welfare programmes as it seeks to rein in the fiscal deficit and stave off a credit rating downgrade. Following is the table for the issuances for October-March: Sr. Week of Amount in bln Security-wise allocation No. Auction rupees (in bln rupees) 1 October 1-5, 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 2 October 8-12, 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 3 October 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 15-19, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 4 October 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 29-November 2, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 5 November 5-9, 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 6 November 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 12-16, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 7 November 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 19-23, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 8 November 130 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 26-30, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 60-70 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 9 December 3-7, 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 10 December 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 17-21, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 11 December 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 24-28, 2012 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 12 December 31, 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2012- January 4, 2013 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 13 January 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 14-18, 2013 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 14 January 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 28-February 1, 2013 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 15 February 4-8, 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 2013 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 20 Years & Above for 20-30 16 February 120 i) 5-9 Years for 30-40 11-15, 2013 ii) 10-14 Years for 50-60 iii) 15-19 Years for 20-30 Total 2000 ($1=53.03 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Toby Chopra)