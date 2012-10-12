MUMBAI, Oct 12 Eight Indian states will raise at least 75.5 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) through sale of securities on Oct. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the detailed table: Sr. State Notified Tenor Type No. Amount of SDL of Auction (in (in billion Years) rupees) 1 Arunachal 0.50 10 Yield Based Pradesh 2 Gujarat* 8.00 10 Yield Based 3 Karnataka# 10.00 Re-issue Price Based 4 Maharashtra 10.00 10 Yield Based 5 Rajasthan 5.00 10 Yield Based 6 Tamil 12.00 10 Yield Based Nadu* 7 Uttar 10.00 10 Yield Based Pradesh 8 West 20.00 10 Yield Based Bengal Total 75.50 * Governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will also have an option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 2 billion rupees, and 3 billion rupees, respectively, over and above the notified amount. # Government of Karnataka has offered to re-issue 8.67 percent Karnataka SDL (State Development Loan) 2017 by way of auction. ($1=52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)