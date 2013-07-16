MUMBAI, July 16 The Reserve Bank of India on
Tuesday asked banks to ensure that they have sufficient
collateral securities in their accounts before submitting bids
to borrow under the repo window.
The central bank had announced late on Monday that it will
cap the extent to which banks can borrow money from the RBI at
750 billion rupees, effective Wednesday, as a step to boost
rupee demand and stem the currency's decline.
The RBI also said the cap of 750 billion rupees will be
applicable to the combined amount in morning and evening repo
auctions on reporting Fridays.
If the allotted amount in the morning repo is 750 billion
rupees, there will be no evening repo on reporting Fridays, it
added.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)