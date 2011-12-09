MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's federal government borrowed 361.37 billion rupees via loans from the central bank in the week ended Dec. 2, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 12.31 billion rupees from the central bank in the Dec. 2 week, it added. The federal government had borrowed 213.25 billion rupees from the central bank in the week to Nov. 25, while state governments had outstanding loans of 910 million rupees in the same period. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)