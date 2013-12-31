MUMBAI Dec 31 India's central bank said the total market borrowing by states and the union territory of Puducherry is expected to be 600-650 billion rupees in the January-March quarter.

The amount will be raised through auction of state development loans (SDLs) conducted generally on alternate Tuesdays, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

The RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a calibrated manner and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter, it said. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)