MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's federal government can borrow up to 200 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India during October-March as short-term loans, the central bank said in a release on Friday.

The government borrows through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank. For April-June, the limit was set at 500 billion rupees, and it was 450 billion rupees for July-September.

($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta' Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)