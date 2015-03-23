MUMBAI, March 23 The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released the issuance calendar of government bonds for the first half of the fiscal year that begins in April.

For details, see bit.ly/1xUZsdp .

The RBI said in its release that it would issue bonds with maturities up to 40 years, as part of the 20-year and above tenors.

Alongside, the RBI also issued its Treasury bill issuance calendar for the April-June quarter.

For details, see bit.ly/19KRGO5 .

Earlier on Monday, Indian Finance Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi said the government would borrow 3.60 trillion rupees ($57.86 billion) during April-September. ($1 = 62.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)