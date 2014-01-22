* India cbank says buys 94.77 billion rupees via open market operation against 100 billion rupees notified * RBI says gets offers worth 226.10 billion rupees at open market purchase auction * India cbank says cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017-July bond 98.89 rupees, yield 8.4453 percent; accepts offers worth 2.69 billion rupees * India cbank says cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond 94.30 rupees, yield 8.6267 percent; accepts offers worth 30.13 billion rupees * India cbank says cut-off price for 7.16 percent 2023 bond 88.90 rupees, yield 8.9365 percent; accepts offers worth 25.17 billion rupees * India cbank says cut-off price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond 94.49 rupees, yield 8.9857 percent; accepts offers worth 36.78 billion rupees * RBI says weighted average price for 8.07 percent 2017-July bond 98.85 rupees, yield 8.4582 percent * RBI says weighted average price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond 94.21 rupees, yield 8.6488 percent * RBI says weighted average price for 7.16 percent 2023 bond 88.81 rupees, yield 8.9524 percent * RBI says weighted average price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond 94.38 rupees, yield 9.00 percent * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: